MURFREESBORO — A group of Chowan University students recently visited the Islamic Association of Raleigh.
The 12 students’ March 19 trip, sponsored by the university’s Religion Club, was led by Paul Gilliam, director of the Chowan University religion program, and Lou Ann Gilliam, Chowan’s director of church and community relations.
According to a press release, Fiaz Fareed, a member of Raleigh’s Islamic community, led the tour which included both a Muslim school and mosque.
Students were presented with a basic introduction to Islam and learned about the stereotypes Muslim encounter. They also were allowed to observe Muslims as they prayed. The students were also treated to a Mediterranean meal of chicken, pita, hummus, samosas and basbousa dessert.
According to the release, students who took the trip had different motivations for learning about Islam. Some are planning to attend seminary to prepare for Christian ministry after graduation from Chowan. Others are preparing for careers in sports management, graphic design or education. Others were simply curious about Islam.
“I was grateful that the Religion Club sponsored this event,” said Brayden Conboy, a religion major and Chowan Christian Service Association Scholar. “This was a great opportunity to learn about Islam. After going on the trip, I was able to have interesting discussions with my Muslim friends.”
According to the release, Chowan’s religion program “proudly pursues truth with academic integrity, academic freedom, and open dialogue in order to prepare students for a wide range of careers.”