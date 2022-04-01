Christ Episcopal Church recently donated enough copies of the “ABCs From Ecuador” to supply each second- and third-grade classroom in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools with the book. ECPPS interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram (left) and interim Chief Academic Officer Jamie Liverman (right) accept copies of the book from the Rev. Daniel Cenci (center), Christ Episcopal Church rector, and Bettie Lyons from the church’s outreach committee.
Thanks to a recent donation by Christ Episcopal Church of Elizabeth City, second- and third-graders in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will be learning more about Ecuador.
Each second- and third-grade classroom in the district will receive a copy of the book, “ABC’s From Ecuador.” Written by Cameron Vivanco, “ABC’s From Ecuador” is a letter book that provides information about the people and places in Ecuador and is written in both English and Spanish.
Christ Episopal Church has partnered with the Vivanco family for many years, supporting the Education Equals Hope organization. According to educationequalshope.org, ‘“Education Equals Hope exists to provide for the education of those living in desperate and difficult situations.”
The book donation is valued at $1,250. All proceeds go directly to Education Equals Hope.
“ECPPS is grateful for this donation from Christ Episcopal Church,” the district said in a press release. “Our students will enjoy reading and learning more about Ecuador.”
Lifetime poetry award named for ECSU grad
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — The Marth’s Vineyard Institute of Creating Writing recently named its Lifetime Poet Fellow Award in honor of Leonard A. Slade Jr., a graduate of Elizabeth City State University.
Slade, a native of Conway, is professor emeritus of Africana studies and an adjunct professor of English at the University of Albany in Albany, New York. He has published 22 books of poetry that have received praise from such authors as Gwendolyn Brooks, Maya Angelou and Nikki Giovanni.
According to Alexander Weinstein, director and founder of the Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing in Edgartown, Mass., Slade’s keynote address and poetry reading at the institute’s virtual conference was praised by 448 writers from around the world.
“His lifetime poetry fellowship will continue to change the lives of writers worldwide and nurture writers of color and the diversity of voices in American literature,” Weinstein said.
Sawyer, former florist, joins Twiford
Noah E. Sawyer, a native of Edenton, has joined Twiford Funeral Home and will be attending Fayetteville Tech to become a licensed funeral director in North Carolina.
Sawyer, a 2019 graduate of John A Holmes High School, previously owned and operated The Watering Can Florist in Edenton for three years. Sawyer is also an adviser for the Chowan County Junior Fair Board.