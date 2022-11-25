Kirkin O’ The Tartan

Brice Maccubbin, who is Scottish and attends Scuppernong Church of Christ in Creswell, was among those who dressed in traditional Scottish garb for Christ Episcopal Church's Kirkin O' The Tartan ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 20.

 Kesha Williams Photo

Members of Christ Episcopal Church and a number of church guests celebrated their Scottish heritage last weekend by dressing up in traditional Scottish clothing and carrying colorful tartans.

Church members celebrated the Feast of St. Andrew on Sunday, Nov. 20, and as part of the celebration, held a Kirkin O' The Tartan ceremony during their 10:30 a.m. service. St. Andrew is the patron saint of Scotland, and the Kirkin O’ The Tartan, which means "churching of the tartan," is a Scottish-American custom that celebrates Scottish heritage.