...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Brice Maccubbin, who is Scottish and attends Scuppernong Church of Christ in Creswell, was among those who dressed in traditional Scottish garb for Christ Episcopal Church's Kirkin O' The Tartan ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Members of Christ Episcopal Church and a number of church guests celebrated their Scottish heritage last weekend by dressing up in traditional Scottish clothing and carrying colorful tartans.
Church members celebrated the Feast of St. Andrew on Sunday, Nov. 20, and as part of the celebration, held a Kirkin O' The Tartan ceremony during their 10:30 a.m. service. St. Andrew is the patron saint of Scotland, and the Kirkin O’ The Tartan, which means "churching of the tartan," is a Scottish-American custom that celebrates Scottish heritage.
Parishioners, guests and community members of Scottish descent were encouraged to wear kilts, skirts, sashes, and other traditional Scottish attire to the service. They then formed a processional, gathering at the front of the church for blessings on their tartans and family banners.
Christ Episcopal Church also welcomed parishioners who do not have Scottish ancestry to bring something that represents their own heritage to the service. They also gathered at the front of the sanctuary where Christ Church's pastor, the Rev. Daniel Censi, blessed those items as well.
Here's how he described his attire for the event:
"My kilt and sash are of the Clan Buchanan Ancient Tartan. I wore a 'sporran,' which is a bag hanging from my belt, and a 'Sgian-dubh' tucked into the top of my right sock, which is a small single-edged knife, worn as part of traditional Scottish Highland dress. Also at the top of my socks ... are small pieces of the tartan fabric. These are called 'flashes,' and are also part of the traditional fashion."
The roots of the Kirkin O' The Tartan ceremony date back to the 1746 Act of Proscription which forbade the wearing of kilts in the Scottish Highlands. According to legend, Scottish Highlanders would hide pieces of their tartan and bring them to the church to be secretly blessed.
The custom as it's known today was started in 1941 by the Rev. Peter Marshall, a Presbyterian minister and member of the Society of St. Andrew, as a fundraiser for British war relief during World War II.
While the ceremony is largely unknown outside Episcopal and Presbyterian churches, it’s been held in American churches for years. Since 1952, the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., annually hosts one of the nation’s largest Kirkin O’ The Tartan services.