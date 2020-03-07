For the past eight years, the Rev. Daniel Cenci has guided parishioners through the most happy and challenging times in their lives.
Whether they are receiving their first communion, being baptized or seeking pastoral counsel after a difficult diagnosis or divorce, Cenci strives to help them through these important moments in their lives.
“It’s beautiful, because you see the fullness of life,” said Cenci. “It’s wonderful to be a part of that.”
Cenci began his duties as rector at Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City in December after previously serving as rector at St. Paul’s Church in Clinton.
Cenci is already active in the community. In addition to meeting with his parishioners, he meets regularly with other ministers and joined the Elizabeth City Rotary Club.
Cenci enjoys riding bicycles with his wife, Jessica, and their two young children, Jadon and Mary Emma. He also enjoys running and is a fan of the University of Alabama’s football team. Cenci said 5-year-old Jadon likes swimming and basketball, so they have spent many hours at the Albemarle Family YMCA.
“I’ve really enjoyed being in Elizabeth City,” he said.
Cenci leads an 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. service every Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church. The 8 a.m. service is held at St. Philip’s Chapel directly across the street from Christ Episcopal Church. During the 8 a.m. service, Cenci plays the organ before the service.
Cenci said he began taking lessons when he was young, and he can play the piano, organ, violin and string bass.
Cenci also leads a service at 5 p.m. every other Sunday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Speed, where he has served as a minister for six years.
Cenci and his wife and children spend every other Sunday night in the house he inherited from his great-grandparents. They return to Elizabeth City the following day.
Cenci said St. Mary’s is his home church. Born in Maryland, Cenci moved to Tarboro when he was a teenager. However, Cenci said even before their move to Tarboro, his family would attend St. Mary’s when they visited his extended family in North Carolina.
“My family was active in the church,” he said.
Cenci said he grew up going to Sunday School and served as an acolyte when he was young. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in religious studies and history, and it was there that he was called to pursue the ministry. He earned a master of divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary in 2012.
Cenci is most looking forward to “doing all I can to serve others.”
A full listing of church events and services can be found on the Christ Episcopal Church, Elizabeth City Facebook page and website at https://www.christchurchecity.org.