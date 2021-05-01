WINFALL — Nearly a year after a fire destroyed its original sanctuary, Spirit and Truth United Methodist Church’s congregation returned home to worship for the first time last Sunday.
In March 2020, a fire the Perquimans fire marshal ruled was set deliberately damaged the interior of the church.
Pastor Arthur Manigault said vandals broke in, stole equipment and then set the fire, causing $300,000 in damage. The perpetrators were never caught.
“Things happen for a reason and the way we look it, the person who did this is a person who is crying out for help,” Manigault said. “We just hope to one day to run into them to try and provide the help that they need.”
Since the fire, Spirit and Truth UMC’s congregation of about 40 has been worshiping on Sundays at the Hertford Community Center.
But on April 25, congregation members returned to worship with new furniture, new carpet, a new stage and a new sound system. The church also includes a new children’s room and two more offices.
Spirit and Truth UMC’s arched wooden ceiling in the sanctuary and stained glass windows remain the same, but now feature a classic touch. Comfortable chairs instead of pews greet parishioners.
“Everything is refurbished and brand new,” Manigault said. “What the devil meant for evil, God meant for good because we ended up now in a ten times better situation. We’re now back in our own home — thank God for that.”
Sunday’s worship service included an opening prayer by the Rev. Gil Wise, UMC district superintendent, as well as a praise dance by Hannah’s Haven.
Wise’s sermon included the message that if a person’s faith is solid, their soul will stand the test of time.
“If ever there was time that we as Christians, we as disciples, we as believers of Jesus Christ — if there was ever a time we needed unfaltering faith, truly it is now,” Wise said. “Every time we turn on the television, it seems like every day there is breaking news; some tragedy has happened. All around us, even in our neighborhoods, we are not exempt from tragedy, so we need unfaltering faith.”
Manigault believes the fire that damaged the church was “part of God’s plan.”
“I know it was. Absolutely!” he said. “Got to say that I am happy. Absolutely! We plan to use this building for the glory of God.”