The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday at 1 p.m. Contact 232-333-7774 or 232-404-7090.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church, 509 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Road, Jarvisburg, Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.
Lighthouse of Aglow
Felicia Reid will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City Lighthouse of Aglow at St. Phillips Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m.
King breakfast
The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host its annual community breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be held in the fellowship hall of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave, Elizabeth City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from Earline E Sutton or from any NAUW member. Contact 252-722-2908.
Griefshare
Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday, Jan. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 335-4198.