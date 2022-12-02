‘Song of Wonder’

The Albemarle Chorale, directed by Lynwood Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan, will perform its annual Christmas concerts, “Star of Wonder” Sunday at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, and again on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.