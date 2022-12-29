The Currituck County NAACP will celebrate “Jubilee Day” at Good Hope AME Zion Church, Currituck, Sunday at 3 p.m. Elder Donald Jones will be the speaker.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. Contact: 232-333-7774 or 232-404-7090.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church, 509 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Road, Jarvisburg, Thursday, Jan. 12, from noon to 5 p.m.
King breakfast
The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host its annual community breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16, at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be held in the fellowship hall of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave, Elizabeth City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from Earline E Sutton or from any NAUW member. Contact: 252 722 2908.
Griefshare
Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 335-4198.