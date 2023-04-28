Horner to perform

Singer, songwriter and frequent local Day of Prayer guest Eric Horner will perform at Knotts Island Baptist Church at 389 Woodleigh Road, Knotts Island, Sunday at 11 a.m. He then will perform at Bethel Baptist Church at 794 Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. later the same day. A love offering for Horner will be received after each service. Refreshments will follow each service.