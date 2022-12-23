First Christian Church
First Christian Church’s children will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service today at 11 p.m. and a Christmas Day service Sunday at 11 a.m.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make sure you wear a hat and gloves. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the cold frontal passage in the morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Journey Christian
Journey Christian Church will host a Candlelight Christmas Eve service today at 4:30 p.m. “Anticipation of the Arrival” will be the theme of the service.
Eastern Star
Eastern Star COGIC will give away free Christmas Day meals to anyone who wants one at 504 Factory St., Elizabeth City, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all meals are gone. Homebound residents can contact the church at 335-2857 for delivery.
Griefshare
Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 335-4198.
