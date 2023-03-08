Aglow International
Wayne Nixon will be the speaker for the meeting of Aglow International at St. Phillips Chapel, on the corner of Church and Mcmorrine streets, today at 10 a.m.
...Increased Fire Danger From Midday Through Early This Evening... Breezy and dry conditions are expected again today. North to northwest winds will be gusty to 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity values will drop to 25 to 35 percent across northeast North Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an increased fire danger risk from midday today through early this evening. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
First Christian
First Christian Church will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, today from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cost is $8. The church will also hold a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, "An English Spring," featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour." The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
