Old Trap Methodist
Old Trap Methodist will screen the film, “Overcomer,” at 1393 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh, today at 6 p.m. Admission is free and complimentary refreshments available.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values around 105 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible. In addition, overnight heat index value are not expected to drop below the mid to upper 80s on Thursday night and Friday night. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 10 AM EDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
