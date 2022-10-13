Olivet Lakes Pentecostal Holiness Church will host outdoor services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings during the month of October. The church will host a community potluck dinner Sunday, Oct. 30. The public is invited to bring a dish.
Children of God
The Assembly of the Children of God Church will hold its 38th annual Holy Convocation at 310 Market St., Hertford, Monday through Sunday, Oct. 23. The first service on Monday will be at 3 p.m. The other services will be at 7:30 p.m. A Women’s Day service on Friday will be at 11 a.m. The Sunday, Oct. 23, service will be at 11 a.m.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host The Montgomery Family Trio at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. The Montgomery family has been singing gospel music throughout North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, for more than 50 years. A love offering for the group will be taken. Refreshments will follow the service.
Christ Episcopal
Christ Episcopal Church will observe the Feast of St. Andrew during its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Nov. 20 by hosting a Kirkin O’ The Tartan service. The church is inviting parishioners and community members of Scottish descent to attend the service that will feature a blessing of the tartans. Families can order a banner with their clan’s tartan, and family representatives will be invited to carry it during the procession. Kilts, skirts, sashes and other traditional Scottish attire is encouraged.