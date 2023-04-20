St. Ann Catholic
St. Ann Catholic Church in Edenton will host a Flea Market & Bake Sale in the church parking lot and parish hall at 207 N. Broad St., Edenton, Saturday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact: Elaine at emoriarty@nc.rr.com.
Horner to perform
Singer, songwriter and frequent local Day of Prayer guest Eric Horner will perform at Knotts Island Baptist Church at 389 Woodleigh Road, Knotts Island, Sunday, April 30, at 11 a.m. He then will perform at Bethel Baptist Church at 794 Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. later the same day. A love offering for Horner will be received after each service. Refreshments will follow each service.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Day of Prayer
A National Day of Prayer service will be held at Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.
Holy Trinity Episcopal
Holy Trinity Episcopal will commemorate the first Episcopal service held in Hertford 175 years ago with a special service at 207 South Church St., Hertford, Sunday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
