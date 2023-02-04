For 175 years, the Church of the Holy Trinity has welcomed both members and visitors to its sanctuary in Hertford.
This May, it will welcome them for a special celebration of the church itself.
The Church of the Holy Trinity officially turns 175 on May 8, and to celebrate the congregation plans to recreate the first service ever held at the church.
“This is a big event for us and we are still in the planning stage, but certainly plan to have a service replicating the service of May 8, 1848,” said Jerre Horton, one of the celebration’s organizers.
The service will feature customs and music of the era, and participants are expected to be wear clothing one would have seen during the period.
Horton noted the celebration will actually be held a day before the actual anniversary date, on Sunday, May 7, at 10 a.m.
The church’s first leader was the Rev. William Snowden, who was appointed “Missionary in Hertford” in 1848. A small building adjacent to the Perquimans County Courthouse was the site of the first Hertford parish, according to church records.
Benjamin S. Skinner was most responsible for the parish’s organization, and became the first Senior Warden of the Vestry. Organized in 1848, the parish did not have its own church until 1850 when the current building on Church Street was completed. In 1851 the church was consecrated as the Church of the Holy Trinity.
With its Gothic architecture, pointed arched windows and doors, and extremely high-pitched roof, the Church of the Holy Trinity is a significant historical landmark in Hertford.
The structure is rare because its functional wooden buttresses support a barrel roof. According to records, this is the only known building of its kind in the United States.
The church’s bell, cast in 1852 by Meneely’s Foundry of New York, was added when the belfry was completed in 1894 and is rung each Sunday before and after services.
One focus of the celebration will be the church cemetery. According to local historian Raymond A. Winslow Jr., the cemetery includes “many fine examples of the artistic memorial markers, many of historical importance.”
“The Episcopal Church was historically identified with the plantation aristocracy and professional classes, but this cemetery is also the last resting place of artists, authors, a baker, a carpenter, a coach maker milliners, musicians, and a washer woman,” Winslow said.
Winslow’s booklet, “A Guide to the Episcopal Cemetery in Hertford, North Carolina,” is available through the church’s Historical Committee.
While Horton is busy planning for the church’s 175th celebration, she is also preparing for the upcoming Lenten season. Her plate is full planning for the Étouffée soon to be served.
The Church of the Holy Trinity will host its annual Mardi Gras Party signifying the beginning of Lent on Feb. 19 at 11:30 a.m. in the parish hall. For more information about the 175 year celebration, contact the church office at 252-426-5542.