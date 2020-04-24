Churches see coffers drop due to virus
NEW YORK — While celebrities and billionaires have announced huge gifts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, many charities and nonprofits are still struggling. Donations to some churches have plummeted, and many charities have had to cancel crucial fundraising events such as galas, bike races and walkathons.
Some religious groups are anxious as online worship replaces in-person services. The Catholic Archdiocese of New York has reported a 50% drop in cash donations and warned that some parishes will struggle to stay open.
Nashville-based LifeWay Research, affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, surveyed 400 Protestant pastors in late March. More than 90% said they had halted in-person services; more than half said donations from their congregations had decreased from earlier this year — often by more than 50%.
Catholic Charities, which operates nationwide and employs 55,000 people, does its own fundraising separate from parish collections.
CEO Donna Markham says it’s a constant struggle to meet increasing demands for shelter and food programs, and some regular donors give less. In the diocese of Venice, Florida, demand for food assistance from the organization has doubled. Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington has laid off several dozen workers, mostly from a child-care program where enrollment fell sharply.
“The enormity of this has stretched us to the point where it’s unclear how long it’s sustainable,” Markham said.
Canceling fundraisers is a challenge for charities large and small. Some, like the American Lung Association, American Heart Association and American Red Cross, have responded with pandemic-related fundraising initiatives.
Prison group protests biz relief rule
WASHINGTON — The nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, has criticized federal business relief legislation, claiming it unfairly penalizes persons with a felony record.
Prison Fellowship is criticizing the Paycheck Protection Program Increase Act, claiming it fails to address a restriction that disqualifies so-called “second chance” entrepreneurs from having access to relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
According to a Prison Fellowship press release, the Paycheck Protection Program’s interim rule denies applicants if they have had a felony within the past five years. The application also includes several questions that make it unclear whether other types of criminal records prohibits someone access to PPP loans.
The PPP provides loans meant to help small business employers pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Prison Fellowship claims the rule excludes too many people, many of whom are job creators in their communities.
“All persons bear the image of God and deserve the dignity of a second chance,” said Heather Rice-Minus, Prison Fellowship’s government affairs and church mobilization. “Penalizing those with criminal records who are practicing what we preach by building a new life and their employees as a result, is wrong.”
Rice-Minus said the group’s request to remove the restriction wasn’t included in the CARES legislation authorizing the PPE. She said the group will continue working to remove it in future legislation.
Virus affecting Muslims’ celebration of Ramadan
ISLAMABAD — The pandemic is cutting off the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims from Ramadan traditions as health officials battle to ward off infections during Islam’s holiest month, haunted by outbreaks traced to religious gatherings around the world.
Ramadan is a month of daytime fasting, overnight festivity and communal prayer and giving.
, begins with the new moon this week and comes in the middle of the worldwide debate over when and how to lift virus restrictions. Keeping the faithful healthy during the entire month poses a whole new challenge.
The virus has already disrupted Christianity’s Holy Week, Passover, the Muslim hajj pilgrimage and other major religious events.
“Ramadan is coming, and people have nothing to eat,” said Afghan daily laborer Hamayoon, who goes by only one name. “The government must have some mercy on us and allow people to work at least half a day to be able to feed themselves.”
As Muslim leaders announce the official start of Ramadan, governments are trying to balance health protection with traditions and many have closed mosques or banned collective evening prayers.
In addition to Ramadan’s sunrise-to-sunset fast, families and friends gather for large festive meals at sunset, worshippers go to mosques for hours of evening prayers and communal meals are organized for the poor.
Authorities in the capital of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim majority nation, on Thursday extended to May 22 its strict disease-fighting restrictions — covering the whole holy month. Turkey banned communal eating during the holiday and banned Ramadan drummers marking the times for fasting from going door-to-door to collect tips.
U.S. authorities have also struggled to reconcile religious freedom with stemming the virus. A federal judge said he will deny a bid by three Southern California churches to hold in-person church services during the pandemic, saying that government’s emergency powers trump what in normal times would be fundamental constitutional rights.
Fire deaths spur neglect allegations at church
KENSCOFF, Haiti — For a limestone mantel from the Waldorf Astoria, the church that owns the Olde Good Things antique stores asks for $8,500.
But for the death of each child in a fire at a home it ran in Haiti, parents said the same church offered to pay just $50 to $100 in family compensation — along with $150 for funeral-related costs such as new clothes and transportation.
The wealth of the Church of Bible Understanding in the United States has long stood in contrast with the shoddiness of its two children’s homes in Haiti, which have faced years of infractions and failed two state inspections. But the gap came into even sharper focus on Feb. 13, when the fire killed 13 children and two adult caretakers described by the church’s lawyer as disabled. Authorities suspect the fire started because the home used candles instead of a functioning generator or battery in a country where power failures are frequent.
The deaths have devastated parents like Eustache Arismé, 33, who put his two daughters in the home shortly after they were born because he has a withered left arm and cannot find work. His daughters Nedjie, 4, and Vanise, 3, died in the fire at the home, which is known as an orphanage in Haiti although many children have at least one living parent.
Like Arismé’s daughters, the children in such “orphanages” are usually handed over, often as babies, by parents who struggle to support them and want them to at least get food and shelter. Parents generally keep custody and are allowed to visit.
‘’At first, I was happy to see the children growing up in the orphanage. But now I profoundly regret my decision,’’ Arismé said. ‘’When we put our children in the orphanage, the owners welcomed us. Now, after this tragedy, they send a lawyer to deal with us.’’
The lawyer for the church, Osner Fevry, said it is being unfairly singled out by critics in Haiti and overseas. The church may send less money to Haiti than some people would like, he said. But many other U.S. groups solicit donations in the name of needy Haitians and only send a fraction to the country after staff salaries and overhead, he added.
“It happens to hundreds and thousands of American organizations working in Haiti, raising millions of dollars in the names of churches and NGOs in Haiti,” he said.
Fevry said the church members running the homes left for the U.S. a few days after the fire not to avoid prosecution, but because they were hounded by police and local media. Along with compensation and spending money for the parents, the church is assuming the costs of funerals for the 15 victims.
