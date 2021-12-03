Three area churches are sharing the Christmas story this month through live nativity scenes and other holiday-themed outdoor programs.
Shiloh Baptist Church kicks things off with its Wonders of Christmas drive-thru program at 952 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh, Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The church has set up 14 stations in its parking lot, each with a different Christmas theme. Motorists drive past each station.
Kids will be issued a goody bag and then a treat at each station they visit. Early on in the tour, visitors will encounter Santa, who will be packing his sleigh with canned goods they’ve brought with them to donate. Visitors are encouraged to bag items they plan to donate.
During the tour, visitors will view decorated Christmas trees, candy canes, snowflakes, a gingerbread man and Advent candles. At the last station, visitors will see a live nativity scene featuring a cast of shepherds and angels who’ve come to adore the Christ child. A narrator will also provide a reading of the Christmas story.
Mary Wallace said she and fellow Shiloh Baptist member Cheryl Mansfield look forward to coordinating the event.
“Everyone seemed to enjoy the drive-thru (event) last year. We are looking forward to sharing the story of Christ again this year,” Wallace said.
The youth group at Whiteville Grove Baptist Church will also stage a live nativity scene on the lawn of the church at 373 Perrys Bridge Road, Belvidere, Sunday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Between 20 and 25 members of the church congregation and Belvidere community will be participating in the drive-by event. Motorists will enjoy Christmas music as they drive past.
Dr. Linda White, a Whiteville Grove member, works with church pastor, the Rev. E. Lee Pinwell, to coordinate the live nativity scene. She believes more than 300 vehicles visited the event last year.
“Christmas is an opportunity to share with others. When we can share and help others experience the love of Jesus, we should seize the chance,” White said.
While the event is free, donations will be accepted to help fund the Whiteville Grove Baptist Church youth group’s activities like an upcoming mission trip and summer camp.
Berea Baptist Church, located at 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, will present its third annual live nativity scene and Christmas program on Dec. 17.
Visitors will exit their vehicles at the church and enjoy Christmas music and a 15- to 20-minute production of the Christmas story presented by the youth of the church. The cast of approximately 20 kids and adults will give five different free performances: at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Free hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies will be available while supplies last.
Charles Troxell, who coordinates the event, said he’s looking forward to it.
“This is something you can bring your family out to and enjoy,” he said. “It’s done well with a live nativity scene, a rotating cast of singers, angels, shepherds, and people portraying Mary and Joseph.”
Troxell said a manger used in the performances will be placed in front of the church to remind passers-by not just of the Christmas story but also about the upcoming production.