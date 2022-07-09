The Craft and Quilting Ministry at City Road United Methodist Church recently crafted 30 handmade quilts for the school children of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
The church’s quilters were asked to participate in a quilt program to benefit more than 300 students at the school where an armed gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24.
“The violence in that school this past year has torn apart families, friends, homes, and the community,” City Road UMC said in a press release. “They needed to be sheltered in God’s amazing power of healing grace. These quilts, we pray, will represent for them God’s covering.”
After the church’s quilters finished their work, the 30 quilts “were anointed with God’s holy oil and prayed over the children and adults” during a church service, the release states. The quilts will be sent to Uvalde for the children of Robb Elementary to use when the new school year begins. Texas officials have said the children will be relocated to other schools.
To date, City Road Methodist Church’s quilters have produced more than 1,500 quilts for children and their families.
Food Lion’s Herbin earns Lion Pride Award
Joyce Herbin, a regional recruiting specialist for Food Lion in Elizabeth City, has been awarded the Lion Pride Award during Food Lion’s seventh annual Feeds Feedys Awards event.
According to Food Lion, the Lion Pride Award honors a Food Lion employee who “demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating” store employees and volunteers for the Food Lion Feeds program and its food bank partners.
“Herbin led regional efforts to encourage Food Lion neighbors to purchase more than 20,000 citrus bags, equivalent to 100,000 meals,” the company said.
According to Food Lion, its Feeds Feedys Award event recognizes food banks, volunteers, community leaders and employees who “dedicate their time and talents to providing meals, resources, education and hope to neighbors battling food insecurity” in communities where there are Food Lion stores.
Oakes awarded Delta Kappa scholarship
Hailey Michelle Oakes, a graduate student at Elizabeth City State University, has been awarded a $500 Pi Chapter Educational Scholarship by the Delta Kappa Gamma Pi Chapter.
Oakes, who is pursuing a master’s degree in education, is currently working with the Duke Endowment Summer Literacy Intensive Program at First United Church of Elizabeth City.
Delta Kappa Gamma is a professional honor society of women educators in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Japan. It promotes both professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
FFMOA scholarships awarded to 6 cadets
Several area high school students enrolled in JROTC programs in the region recently were awarded $300 scholarships by members of the U.S. Coast Guard Satellite Chapter of the First Flight Military Officers Association in Kitty Hawk.
The students awarded the scholarship included Cadet Ximena Hernandez of Washington High School; Cadet Alexis McCoy of Camden High School; Cadet Xaria Mayberry of John A. Holmes High School; Cadet Joshua K. Billups of Northeastern High School; Cadet Aidan Vidal of Currituck High School; and Cadet Cheyenne Golan of South Creek High School.
The First Flight Military Officers Association Chapter, chartered Sept. 6, 1995, is comprised of retired and active military officers and their spouses. The FFMOA Satellite Chapter is comprised of active-duty U.S. Coast Guard Officers based at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.
Since its inception, the FFMOA has provided more than $27,000 in scholarship funds to high school students who “have demonstrated potential leadership.”
Ferguson attends marketing college
Tara Ferguson, assistant director at the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center, recently attended the Southeast Tourism Society’s 30th annual Marketing College at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
Ferguson was one of more than 250 tourism industry professionals from 17 states who attended the marketing college. Students represented convention and visitor bureaus, chambers of commerce, state tourism offices, attractions and hotels.
Bonner tapped for historical commission
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Dr. Emma Inez Bonner of Edenton as member at-large to the Edenton Historical Commission. According to Cooper’s office, Bonner is a leader in the Edenton community and a member of the Edenton Reconciliation Group.