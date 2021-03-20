The cadet commander of the local Civil Air Patrol has received an appointment to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.
C/Lt. Col. Ronald “Beau” Smith, commander of Elizabeth City Composite Squadron NC-305 of the N.C. Wing of the Civil Patrol, was nominated for the appointment by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., and U.S. Sens. Thom Tills, R-N.C., and Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Murphy congratulated Smith on his appointment at a ceremony hosted by the congressman earlier this month.
Smith is a senior at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, an Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow.
He has been a volunteer with Composite Squadron NC-305, also known as the “Wild Eagles,” since 2015. During that time he’s been awarded the Civil Air Patrol’s Emergency Services Patch and Basic Ground Team Badge.
A graduate of a 2019 CAP National Flight Academy, Smith recently achieved his FAA pilot certificate. He was promoted to his current grade in October 2020 when he was awarded the Gen. Ira C Eaker Award, one of only seven North Carolina cadets to earn the honor in 2020.
“Cadet Smith is an example of disciplined volunteer service with integrity for all cadets in our squadron,” said 1st Lt Ken King, commander of Composite Squadron NC-305.
Smith’s mother, Capt. Mechell Smith, is the deputy commander for cadets and the medical officer for the local unit.
Smith is the third cadet from Composite Squadron 305 in the last eight years to earn a military academy appointment. The two others were JadeAnn Miller and Riaz Lane.
Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.
Camden buys 10 AEDs with Firehouse grant
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office recently purchased 10 automated external defibrillators with a $14,411 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The AEDs will be placed in Camden sheriff’s vehicles to respond to cardiac arrest calls within the county.
“We are committed to helping organizations such as Camden County Sheriff’s Office continue their lifesaving work within local communities. We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Camden County is safer for everyone, including first responders, “ said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The grant was one of 96 the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period.
EC Morning Rotary, Elks donate for trail signs
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club and Elks Lodge #856 recently helped make walking the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind College of The Albemarle a more informative and clean experience for visitors.
The Morning Rotary Club donated $2,544 to install trail signs identifying the different types of plants and animals found along the 3,440-foot boardwalk. Each sign will have a QR code that visitors can scan with their phone to access detailed information about the native plants and wildlife along the trail. Biology instructors at COA and the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies compiled the information for the signs.
Elks Lodge #856 donated $500 to Green Saves Green, a regional, volunteer-based environmental action group based in Elizabeth City, to be used toward the group’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail adoption initiative. Bobby and Jane Plough are leading Green Saves Green’s efforts to keep the trail clean.
“We live in a great community and the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail is just one of the many assets that is open to the public to enjoy,” said Amy Alcocer, executive director of the COA Foundation. “I am grateful to the donors and community members who have volunteered their time and dedicated funds to this effort.”
Edenton couple named Main Street Champions
Kim and Annette Ringeisen were named Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc.’s 2020 Main Street Champions during a March 11 virtual awards ceremony hosted by the NC Main Street Program.
According to the program, the Ringeisens relocated to Edenton in 2019 and quickly embrace every aspect of community life. Kim, a volunteer with the Edenton Fire Department, runs Edenton Bay Photography and has donated his photo services to Destination Downtown and other groups. Annette runs Cloth and Twine and teaches classes at her shop. Some of their creations were nominated for a Made in NC award.
Kim Ringeisen is also a member of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
The couple also purchased downtown property at 405 S. Broad Street and turned the upstairs into studio space before it became a short-term rental.
“Thank you Kim and Annette for your commitment, involvement and investment in Downtown Edenton,” Destination Downtown Edenton wrote in a Facebook post in response to the Ringeisens being honored by the Main Street Program.
Paul Robinson of Elizabeth City was also named a Main Street Champion during the event.