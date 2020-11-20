Sean Clark has worked in parks and recreation in communities large and small for a quarter-century. He says when it comes to their leisure time, people generally want the same things:
A safe environment where they can have fun and the knowledge that when they pick up their kids from an event or activity, there’s a smile on the child’s face.
“Everything we do needs to be done at a high level,” said Clark. “The quality of the product you deliver represents you.”
Clark, the former deputy director of parks, recreation and leisure services for the city of Hampton, Virginia, began work last month as the new director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department.
Growing up in Danville, Virginia, Clark said he was inspired by the work of a local community leader who ran a community center.
After witnessing her impact on both kids and adults in the community, Clark said he knew he wanted to pursue a similar career.
Clark earned a bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and leisure studies from Old Dominion University and earned a master’s in public administration from Troy University. Besides Hampton, he’s also worked in recreation in Newport News, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
Clark said he likes working with people of all ages, saying “they always feel like family.”
In his new job, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected what activities can be scheduled. Clark said he’s looking to create opportunities for the public to enjoy recreation while staying within public health guidelines.
“Be on the lookout for exciting activities,” he said.
Clark’s department recently reopened the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center. It initially opened in March following major renovations but had to close a week later because of the pandemic.
The center reopened in early October but because of COVID restrictions, capacity is limited to 60 people, which includes around eight employees, and usage is by appointment only.
Parks and recreation also is offering a wide range of sports and activities that can be played outdoors. Clark said parks and rec is still accepting registrations for its winter youth volleyball and youth basketball leagues.
Clark himself likes all sports and enjoys staying active. He currently lives in Suffolk, Virginia, with his wife, but they plan to move to the area. The couple have three adult children.
“We are excited about the opportunity,” said Clark. “The community has been very welcoming.”
For more information about activities at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department, call (252) 335-1424 or visit the department’s Facebook page.