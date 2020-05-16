Albemarle Regional Health Services has made several adjustments to its clinic schedules and Women with Infant Children program schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clients are urged to call the health department in their county for the latest clinic information. The clinics are at the following sites:
• Pasquotank: 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, 338-4400;
• Perquimans: 103 ARPDC St., Hertford, 426-2100;
• Camden: Camden Medical Park, Building B, 160 U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden, 338-4460);
• Currituck: 2795 Caratoke Highway, Currituck, 232-2271;
• Chowan: 202 W. Hicks St., Edenton, 482-6003;
• Bertie: 102 Rhodes Ave., Windsor, 794-5322;
• Gates: 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, 357-1380; and
• Hertford: 828 S. Academy St., Ahoskie, 862-4054.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency is located at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 338-4044 for information.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center and Behavioral Health programs are located at ARHS at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City.
Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 338-4370 for more information.