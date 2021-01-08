College of The Albemarle hopes a new course that focuses on mental health will provide a bonus credential for students’ resumes.
The 8-hour course, titled Mental Health First Aid, focuses on learning how to recognize the signs and symptoms of adverse mental health issues.
The course will be taught by Laura Gardner, who is the program coordinator for COA’s Human Services Technology program. Gardner recently completed national certification training to teach the course, which she hopes will help boost students’ job-seeking potential.
“I wanted to provide students with some additional resume building skills,” Gardner said. “Our students that graduate from HST don’t have a credential like this, and this training provided a great opportunity to fulfill that need.”
Students enrolled in the HST program for the spring semester will be the first to complete the course, with Gardner instructing.
Gardner’s certification training was conducted by the National Council for Behavioral Health.
“One of the main objectives of the training was for attendees to recognize that, as instructors, we don’t diagnose or solve the problem,” Gardner shared. “We learn how to look for signs and symptoms, how to initiate difficult conversations, assess the situation and help to refer those in need to an area health professional.”
Learn more about COA’s Human Services Technology program at albemarle.edu/hst.