A relative of the literary giant Mark Twain kept his virtual audience laughing during his presentation at the second annual College of The Albemarle Literary Festival last week.
Ryan Clemens is a relative — though not a direct descendant — of Samuel Langhorne Clemens, the American journalist and fiction writer who wrote under the pen name “Mark Twain.”
Clemens is an actor and educator with the Virginia Stage Company. COA English instructor Sylvie Green introduced Clemens at the virtual literary festival by promising Clemens would be “channeling Mark Twain himself.”
This year’s COA literary festival was held online via the Zoom meeting app, which allows participants to see and hear others who are part of the meeting.
The event was hosted by Joshua Howell, an English instructor at COA.
Two workshops were offered as part of the literary festival: Green led a session on telling a story through the short story format and Aaron Bass, director of COA’s writing center, led a session on punctuation.
Green said it was challenging to present on Zoom, but added “there’s definitely an energy even in a Zoom room.
Bass said he got great questions from the group and believes everyone learned a lot.
Clemens, who appeared onscreen in costume and spoke in an accent based on Twain’s manner of speaking, entertained the audience with lines such as “I was born modest but it wore off.”
Another quip was: “George Washington could not tell a lie. I can, but I won’t.”
The lines were in some cases quotations from Twain and in others examples of the kinds of things he was known to say.
An example of the latter was the actor’s remark that Elizabeth City is located near a “bay, creek or some kind of water that is full of albemarles.”
Clemens talked about Twain’s hometown of Hannibal, Missouri, and the Mississippi River. He talked about the young Clemens’ time as a riverboat pilot— an experience that once led him to remark, “Piloting a steamboat was not work for me.”
The Civil War stopped steamboats and that left the young Clemens looking for something else to do.
“I did not want to work so I became a writer,” he said.
Clemens also spoke about the time he spent in Carson City, Nevada. “It was no place for a man of principle so I did not remain one for very long,” he said.
When a virtual festival attendee asked Clemens about “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County,” he told the story from beginning to end — almost exactly as Twain had written it.
Asked about his inspiration, Clemens answered as both himself and his famous relative.
As Mark Twain, he said his inspiration was his family and his bank account.
As himself, Clemens said part of his inspiration is to faithfully portray Samuel Clemens/Mark Twain.
Clemens also responded to a question about the process of writing “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” In his role as Mark Twain, Clemens explained that the novel began as a sequel to “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”
Tom Sawyer was based on Twain’s own boyhood and Huckleberry Finn was based on his childhood friend Tom Blankenship.