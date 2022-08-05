An offshore wind farm in development off the coast of Corolla will create thousands of new jobs in northeastern North Carolina — and Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that regional community colleges will play a key role in training that workforce.

Cooper made his remarks at a meeting of the N.C. Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies at the K.E. White Center. Earlier Thursday, Cooper visited the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project 27 miles off the coast from Virginia Beach.