TORNADO WATCH 277 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND
DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO
WORCESTER
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX
NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
ACCOMACK CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY
SOUTHAMPTON SURRY YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BUSCH GARDENS,
CAMBRIDGE, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY, CENTERVILLE,
CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHINCOTEAGUE, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, COURTLAND, CRISFIELD, CROAKER, CURRITUCK,
DEEP CREEK, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EWELL, EXMORE,
FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT,
GREAT BRIDGE, GREENBACKVILLE, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORNTOWN,
HORSESHOE, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, KILMARNOCK, LANCASTER, LEWISETTA,
LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, MOUNT PLEASANT,
NEW CHURCH, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK,
OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH,
PRINCESS ANNE, QUITSNA, SAINT JOHNS, SALISBURY, SHARON,
SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA, VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Camden,
Pasquotank, Perquimans, central Currituck and central Chowan Counties
through 130 PM EDT...
At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hertford, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State
University, South Mills, Chapanoke, Indiantown, Morgans Corner, Snug
Harbor, Burgess, Nixonton, Whitehall Shores, Belvidere, Pasquotank,
Bob White Fork, Holiday Island, Horseshoe, Drummond Point and
Pierceville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts
are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and
blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other
light outdoor objects.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EDT for northeastern
North Carolina.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Are you a recent high school graduate or adult who's been out of school a while and needs some math and English prep courses before enrolling in college-level classes?
If so, College of The Albemarle is launching its Jump-Start Your Tomorrow program next week to help. Classes begin Tuesday but registration is still available.
In addition to college prep courses, Jump-Start Your Tomorrow offers a College Transfer Success course which provides academic information and strategies for being successful beyond community college.
According to COA, Jump-Start offers students both face-to-face classes and online instruction, a chance to work with a "dedicated success coach," and free academic support services.
Other benefits include free course materials for ACA 122, ENG 002 and MAT 003 classes, a chance to participate in enrichment and Chat-n-Chew support sessions, opportunities for finding financial assistance for college, and mentoring opportunities.
The program, which ends July 26, will be held on the COA–Elizabeth City campus. For information, contact Lucretia White at 252-335-0821, ext. 2406, or email her at lucretia_white02@albemarle.edu.