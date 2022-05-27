Are you a recent high school graduate or adult who's been out of school a while and needs some math and English prep courses before enrolling in college-level classes?

If so, College of The Albemarle is launching its Jump-Start Your Tomorrow program next week to help. Classes begin Tuesday but registration is still available.

In addition to college prep courses, Jump-Start Your Tomorrow offers a College Transfer Success course which provides academic information and strategies for being successful beyond community college.

According to COA, Jump-Start offers students both face-to-face classes and online instruction, a chance to work with a "dedicated success coach," and free academic support services.

Other benefits include free course materials for ACA 122, ENG 002 and MAT 003 classes, a chance to participate in enrichment and Chat-n-Chew support sessions, opportunities for finding financial assistance for college, and mentoring opportunities.

The program, which ends July 26, will be held on the COA–Elizabeth City campus. For information, contact Lucretia White at 252-335-0821, ext. 2406, or email her at lucretia_white02@albemarle.edu.