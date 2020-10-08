EDENTON — The final piece of equipment for College of The Albemarle’s new truck driving program rolled into the Edenton-Chowan campus earlier this week.
The 2009 International sleeper truck was purchased from Lilley International, a truck dealership with locations throughout eastern North Carolina. Donations from Colony Tire and Atlantic Tire, regional companies based in Edenton, helped pay for the truck.
With the addition of the Lilley truck, COA's training program has two trucks and several trailers to use for the 10-week course set to start in November.
Colony Tire and Atlantic Tire CEO Charles “Charlie” Creighton noted how it takes multiple partners — businesses, nonprofits, government entities and private citizens — to get programs like the truck driving training one, off the ground.
Creighton also noted the $10,000 donation will also pay for the sleeper truck to bear COA’s logo.
Scott Breon, the program’s instructor, said he plans to have students seated in the vehicles by the second day of class. However, it won’t be until the fifth week of class before students will actually hit the road.
An information session for the truck driving program was held Tuesday. Breon said he hoped the session would garner enough interest to generate a waiting list for future courses.
The truck driver training curriculum is designed to provide students with training to inspect and operate tractor-trailers and to assume driver responsibilities on the road and at pickup/delivery points.
The program will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and students who graduate must have passed a total 384 hours. Future plans for 2021 include expansion to an evening/weekend program.
The program will be held at Edenton’s airport. COA President Jack Bagwell said classes will be held in a portion of the facility that is currently vacant. It is undergoing repairs to host the classes, he said.
Bagwell said COA hopes to work with other community colleges in the region to provide students with cross-training opportunities.
For example, one college could offer a lineman’s program teaching students how to repair electrical lines. That student could take the lineman’s program, then come to the COA for the truck driving course for training on how to drive a larger utility vehicle.
“We’re working to get people employable. Then we’ll look on how to add to our programs,” he said.