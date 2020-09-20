The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees approved course fees last week for the new truck driver training course slated to start later this fall in Edenton.
Information about registration and the start date for the course are expected to be announced soon.
The course fees for the 2020-21 academic year will be $300 for instructional supply related items such as fuel, maintenance and insurance. There also is a $95 textbook fee, bringing total fees for the 400-hour truck driver training course to $395.
The college said attaching the book fee to the instructional supply fees “allows us to sponsor the cost of the books in the cost of the course and allow students who qualify for scholarships to not have to pay out of pocket for the texts.”
The fees were reviewed by the trustees’ Finance Committee at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon and then approved unanimously by trustees.
The trustees also approved at Tuesday’s meeting a $28.4 million budget for 2020-21.
The single biggest revenue source in the budget is a $17.9 million state appropriation. The state also is providing $1 million in capital funding.
Area counties are also providing a total of $2.6 million in local funding to COA. That breaks down as follows: $40,000 from Camden, $200,000 from Chowan, $190,000 from Currituck, $427,904 from Dare, $6,000 from Gates, $1.735 million from Pasquotank and $32,500 from Perquimans.
Federal funding, which consists mostly of financial aid grants for students as well as $929,695 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, totals $4,031,519.
In addition, county capital funding is budgeted at $25,000 from Chowan and $770,000 from Pasquotank.
Revenue from fees is budgeted at $431,540.
Other revenue sources such as private donations, bookstore sales and facility rentals are budgeted at $829,800.
The budget calls for an appropriation from fund balance of $820,566.
COA President Jack Bagwell told the trustees that the college has to refund $83,000 into the Connect NC Bond fund so that bond funds can be used for a planned health sciences simulation lab. The college is reimbursing the bond fund for money spent on planning for a records storage facility.
College officials have made the simulation lab the top capital priority and now plan to use all remaining bond funds — about $1.5 million — toward the simulation lab.