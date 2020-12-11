MANTEO — College of The Albemarle is now offering its Hospitality Leadership Certification program completely online. While students will attend classes remotely, the classes will be provided live, in real-time with the course instructor.
The Hospitality Leadership Certification is a 96-hour program offered through COA’s Workforce Development and Career Readiness division. Core classes include customer service, computer skills, career readiness, leadership management and being a regional ambassador.
After completing their core classes, students have the option to enroll in specialty courses like reservations/marketing, field services or administrative skills.
COA describes the program as a "great opportunity for those who are looking to enhance their skill set in any industry throughout the region."
The certification also provides a pathway for students to transfer to a four-year college or university after obtaining their associate degree.
"There have been many times as a dean that I have heard from employers across all industries who are looking for employees highly trained in leadership and customer service skills," Tim Sweeney, dean of the COA-Dare campus said. "The Leadership Certification program is designed for students to complete the pathway in less than one semester. This is a great opportunity for those looking for a new job or to enhance their resume."
Classes begin Jan. 13 and registration is ongoing. Scholarships are available for those who qualify and fees for the program's first three core classes are waived for the unemployed or current COA students.
For more information, visit www.albemarle.edu/tourism. To register, call Sherri May, coordinator, Workforce Development and Career Readiness, at 252-473-2264. Ext. 7511.