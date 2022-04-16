A young girl with telekinetic power and ungrateful parents is the focus of the College of The Albemarle Performing Arts Center’s upcoming production of “Matilda.”
Based on Roald Dahl’s 1998 book, “Matilda” is a musical version of a little girl of the same name who is a smart and clever bookworm. She also has telekinetic power.
Despite these qualities, Matilda’s parents — Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood — treat her unkindly and don’t appreciate that by age 5 Matilda was reading classic literature. While most parents would be ecstatic about that accomplishment, Matilda’s aren’t.
At school, Matilda and her classmates face the equally nasty and cruel headmistress Miss Trunchbull. Contrary to Miss Trunchbull and her hateful disposition is Miss Honey, the kindhearted class teacher who appreciates Matilda’s genius, and Matilda’s newfound power of telekinesis.
“Matilda” is a story about empowerment and youth discovering that they are the masters of their own destiny, says Maria Schierer, COA Performing Arts Center’s manager and director of the upcoming production. “The show is about finding your own magic.”
“Matilda” features singing and dancing and stars Adelaide Schubert as Matilda and her mother, Lindsey Schubert, who plays Miss Honey. Filling the shoes of Mr. and Miss Wormwood are Richard Merrick and Erin Garrett. Miss Trunchbull is played by Nathan Schierer.
Mariah Schierer said one of the challenges of presenting “Matilda” has been working with young actors — one of whom is 6 — who have never acted before. Much of the young cast has had to first learn the basics of acting and stage presence.
To highlight Matilda’s telekinetic powers, the use of special effects has been written into the production.
“There are a lot of neat special effects in the show,” Schierer said.
“Matilda” also marks the first COA Performing Arts Center production in a year and a half that didn’t require cast members to wear face masks while performing. COA has been holding live performances since the fall of 2020, but the cast and audience members were required to wear face coverings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those performances also were streamed live to at-home audiences.
The departure from face masks is a welcome relief because now the cast and crew can focus on other production issues — like the actors no longer having to train their voices to project over their face masks, Schierer said.
“Matilda” opens at COA’s Performing Arts Center with a 10 a.m. show on Thursday. Performances continue through the weekend at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
“Matilda” will also be performed Thursday through Sunday, April 28-May 1, with the same show times.
Tickets are $19.50 for adults, $18.50 for senior citizens and $9.50 for students. Cost per tickets for groups of 1 or more are $16.50.
Tickets can be purchases online by clicking on the “buy tickets online” link at www.albemarle.edu/news/pac-show/ or by calling the box office at 252-335-9050.