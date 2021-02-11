College of The Albemarle's Associate Degree Nursing program has been rated number one in North Carolina in the 2021 edition of Top Ranked Nursing Schools at RegisteredNursing.org.
The website reviewed 82 schools in the state and ranked the top 30, with COA leading the list.
The top ranking is a point of pride for students in COA's program.
"It makes me proud to be a part of the program," said Jessica Richardson, who is slated to graduate with an associate's degree in nursing this May.
Richardson and fellow ADN student Gigi Smith were at Faith and Victory Christian Center in Elizabeth City Thursday morning to assist with administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Smith said everything about COA's program is high-quality.
"They have awesome teachers," Smith said. "I think the accountability the students are held to is a high standard."
According to a press release from COA, factors used in the assessment at RegisteredNursing.org included past and present first time National Council Licensure Exam-Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN) pass rates, weighted by year. The assessment also factored in how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond.
COA's ADN program has been acknowledged in the top five on RegisteredNursing.org for the past several years, and was previously ranked number one in 2018.
Since 2010, COA’s ADN graduates have achieved 100-percent first-time pass rates on the NCLEX-RN six times, and an overall average pass rate of 98.2 percent. In addition, the program is also proud of its retention rate to go along with this NCLEX performance, including retention rates above 70 percent for six years, and an average of 67 percent over this same time period.
“It is not just about the pass rate, although we certainly strive for our students to be able to accomplish that credential," said Robin Harris, the college's dean of health sciences and wellness programs. "It is also about the quality of learning and the retention of as many of our ADN students as are ready for the rigor and in-depth learning required to think, feel and act like professional nurses for our workforce."
Harris said COA is extremely proud of the ADN department chair, Katie Miller, and full-time ADN faculty: Mary Blackburn, Kathy Lawrence, Christina Fields and Megan Bohn.
She's also proud of the program's support personnel and COA's partnerships with health care facilities in North Carolina and Virginia who provide the program's students with clinical experiences.
“Of course the big stars are our over 300 graduated nursing students since 2010, who work so hard to become great nurses for our community," Harris said. "A heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all for their contributions leading to this recognition by RegisteredNursing.org.”
At the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Richardson and Smith said helping with the clinic was a good experience for them.
"It's been nice to help the community," Richardson said.
Smith agreed.
"It's been nice to feel like we're making a difference in people's lives," Smith said.