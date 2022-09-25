...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux (center, rear) recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to brief U.S. Coast Guard officials on next year’s Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City. The meeting included three Coast Guard rear admirals.
The inaugural in-person U.S Coast Guard Marathon held last March in Elizabeth City has been nominated as one of the best new sporting events in the country.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority board Thursday that Sports Travel magazine has the race listed as one of the best six new sporting events in the country for 2022.
Ruffieux also reported strong early registration numbers for next year’s Coast Guard Marathon, which will be held March 2-4, 2023. Ruffieux also met with Coast Guard officials at the USCG headquarters in Washington, D.C. in August to discuss the race.
The winner of the Sports Travel award, which will be determined by an online vote that ended earlier this month, will be announced in October.
But Ruffieux was realistic in telling the board that the marathon probably has little chance of winning the award. That’s because the Coast Guard marathon is up against a NASCAR event that was held in Atlanta, a USA Volleyball tournament that was held in Utah and a national USA BMX race in Oklahoma, among others.
“I don’t think we are winning, but the fact that we were nominated is a big deal,” Ruffieux said. “The other events are a lot bigger than us. The NASCAR event had 30,000 people. We had 3,000.”
Registration for next year’s race opened on Aug. 4 and 300 runners have registered so for one of the three in-person races: a 5K, a half-marathon and a full marathon. Full and half-marathon runners can also run in the 5K, which will be held the day before the two marathon races. Those runners come from 30 different states.
Another 244 runners have registered to run one or two of the races virtually.
The inaugural event saw 1,000 runners for the full and half-marathon while 700 took part in the 5K race that looped around Elizabeth City’s downtown area.
Ruffieux said VEC fields inquiries about the race on a daily basis.
“We actually got an email this morning (Thursday) from someone in California asking what airport to fly into,” Ruffieux said. “It is pretty cool to get that kind of communication and know that people are coming from all over the country.”
Ruffieux said the meeting at the USCG headquarters to discuss the race included some of the “top brass” in the Coast Guard. The meeting included Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics Rear Admiral John Hickey, Coast Guard Director of Governmental and Public Affairs Rear Admiral Megan Dean and Personnel Service Center Rear Admiral David Barata.
Base Elizabeth City Commander Brook Sherman also attended the meeting.
“I encouraged much, much more Coast Guard participation from across the country,” Ruffieux said. “It was an incredible opportunity. I’ve been working on that meeting for two years.”
The route for next spring’s marathon will offer some unique changes to the course. Part of the route that runs through the Coast Guard base will have runners running on the base’s runway.
The halfway mark of the 26.2-mile marathon will have runners looping around one of the last standing World War II airship hangars in the U.S. The 20-story tall, dome-shaped structure, is on the waterfront and is part of TCOM, one of the marathon’s major sponsors.
Ruffieux said a possible additional to Coast Guard weekend activities next March could be a fireworks display.