Coast Guard marathon admirals

Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux (center, rear) recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to brief U.S. Coast Guard officials on next year’s Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City. The meeting included three Coast Guard rear admirals.

 Photo courtesy USCG Cmdr. Brook Sherman

The inaugural in-person U.S Coast Guard Marathon held last March in Elizabeth City has been nominated as one of the best new sporting events in the country.

Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority board Thursday that Sports Travel magazine has the race listed as one of the best six new sporting events in the country for 2022.