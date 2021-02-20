There are so many reasons why choosing Elizabeth City as the home of the inaugural Coast Guard run was easy.
In Elizabeth City alone, the Coast Guard employs more than 2,000 personnel and supports 500 dependents and 700 military retirees.
“Since reporting to Base Elizabeth City in 2019, my family has felt the overwhelming support that makes our Harbor of Hospitality so inviting,” says Cmdr. Melissa Arles, executive officer at Base Elizabeth City. “The opportunity to help organize this inaugural running event with Base Elizabeth City, Visit Elizabeth City and other local organizations is a great example of our community’s commitment to curate ongoing collaboration and positive growth.”
Elizabeth City’s history with the U.S. Coast Guard began in 1940 with establishment of Air Station Elizabeth City. In 1944, top-secret mission “Project Zebra” brought Russian airmen to Elizabeth City for training on how to fly the American-built PBN-1 seaplane. More than 200 PBN-1s took flight with Russian aircrews from Elizabeth City to the Soviet Union.
Since the air station was established, Coasties have averaged more than 360 search-and-rescue missions each year. With one of the largest USCG Air Stations, Base Elizabeth City continues to play a vital role in Coast Guard aviation and training for Guardsmen all over the country. You can learn more about the history of Elizabeth City at our free regional museum, Museum of the Albemarle.
Coming soon to Elizabeth City’s Coast Guard contributions are the first-ever races of the U.S. Coast Guard: the Coast Guard Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K. Visit Elizabeth City is excited to celebrate our Coastie community and host this inaugural event to Coast Guard members, family and supporters across the country.
Donnie Markham, a local runner who originated the idea of hosting a Coast Guard-sanctioned event in Elizabeth City said, “As a veteran, runner, and small-business owner, I thought organizing an official race for the Coast Guard locally would be awesome for the community and possibly a legacy event for years to come. I am excited to be part of the great team that Visit Elizabeth City has put together to make it happen.”
“When Coasties say ‘Always Ready’ we mean it!” said Chief Warrant Officer Paul Spencer. “We’ve been anxiously awaiting race day since talks of the event started in fall 2019 and can’t wait to see Coast Guard members and supporters from all over the country join us in the inaugural event. It’s an honor to be part of the team making this run happen.”
Participants can complete their race by walking or running anywhere — even their treadmill — any time between March 6 and March 31. Choose your swag items, create a team or run on your own, and run your own race at your own pace with this inaugural event.
We hope you’ll join us for the virtual event in 2021 and in-person in 2022!