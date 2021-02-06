Judge Janice McKenzie Cole is prominently featured in the Museum of the Albemarle’s current exhibit called “Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern North Carolina.”
But Cole did more than break barriers, she smashed them.
Cole, of Hertford, began her barrier-breaking career in New York City but the rest of the barriers she shattered happened during a long legal career in northeastern North Carolina.
Cole was the first female and first African-American attorney in Perquimans County; elected the first female and first African-American District Court judge in the 1st Judicial District; and the first African American to win a presidential appointment as a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Cole told the museum’s virtual “History for Lunch” program Wednesday that three basic principles allowed her to break barriers, first in law enforcement and then later as a prosecutor, attorney and judge.
“I think preparation, opportunity and then courage are the three things that had the most to do with it,” Cole said.
Cole was among the first group of women in the early 1970s in New York City to become patrol officers and said that prepared her for a legal career.
“They opened the police exam to both men and women,” Cole said. “I decided I wanted to take it. I was in one of the first groups of women to be assigned to street patrol. It gave me an opportunity to be one of the first.”
Three years later in 1973, New York suffered a fiscal crisis and Cole was laid off.
“Last hired, first fired,” Cole said.
Cole had completed over a year of college before joining the police department and after being laid off she went back and earned a criminal justice degree from City University of New York.
Cole then went to law school at Fordham at night while working during the day, saying she “had always wanted to be a lawyer.”
Before graduating with her law degree, Cole had a summer internship in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York. Cole prepared for that internship by saving money since she would be unable to work another job that summer.
That internship paid off as Cole was offered a job in the U.S. Attorney’s Office after graduation, creating another opportunity that would lead to breaking more barriers.
“To be able to come out of law school and become a federal assistant U.S. Attorney was just unheard of,” Cole said. “Little did I know that exposure (internship) would give me the opportunity to get a job offer from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. I prepared for that (internship) by saving up money to pay my bills.”
While working as an assistant U.S. Attorney, Cole met her husband, J.C. Cole, who was a U.S. Postal inspector at the time and who is from Elizabeth City. While on visits to the city, Cole noticed there were not any female attorneys in the area at the time.
So, the couple moved to Hertford in the early 1980s and Cole set up a law practice in Perquimans, being the first woman and African American to do so.
“I felt being a first had an economic advantage to it because I felt there would be people that would be happy to bring their cases to a woman,” Cole said. “I was surprised by the number of male clients I got in family matters. The practice flourished.”
Seven years later in 1990, another opportunity presented itself when the District Court judge serving a seven-county region retired.
Cole ran and won, first defeating three white males in the Democratic primary before defeating a Republican in the general election, to become the first woman and first African American to win the seat.
Being a former police officer, federal prosecutor and private practice attorney prepared her for being on the bench, Cole said.
“The opportunity was there because the seat was open and it is always easier to win an open seat,” Cole said. “I used the preparation and opportunity to win elective office. I also had the courage to run.’’
Three years later, Cole said along came a “knock, knock” and another opportunity.
Shortly after taking office in 1993, former President Bill Clinton nominated Cole to become the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Cole was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 1994 to become the first African American presidential appointee to serve in the position and remained U.S. Attorney until Clinton left office in 2001. As U.S. Attorney, Cole oversaw a staff that included several dozen assistant U.S. Attorneys in a district that covered 44 counties in the state.
“The preparation was there, I had been an assistant U.S. Attorney in New York,” Cole said. “I was a judge at that time. I had the background and I had the courage to go for it.’’
When Cole started her tenure as U.S. Attorney, the office had “three or four” female assistant attorney’s and just one African-American male attorney. When she left, around half of the assistant attorneys were women and a third were African Americans.
“The goal was to open the door for others to come behind me,” Cole said. “That’s what breaking barriers is about.”
About the only setback in Cole’s career was a losing campaign for Congress in 2002 and she said that loss was due to a lack of preparation.
“I didn’t go into being a U.S. Attorney thinking I would use that as a jump-off to my next job as many U.S. Attorneys do,” Cole said. “If I had ever thought I was going to run for Congress, I would have spent a lot of time in those 44 counties. The preparation had not been done and I was not successful.”
After that defeat, Cole returned to private practice with a specialty in immigration law. She would go on to win election as a county commissioner in Perquimans, serving several terms. During that time, she also served as the board’s chairman.
Cole has since closed her law practice office and is now semi-retired.
“I’m just finishing some of the cases I started because immigration cases can take five, six years,” Cole said.