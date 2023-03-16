...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
4 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Writing workshops, a panel discussion with local authors and a keynote speech by a nationally ranked poet are among the activities planned for College of The Albemarle’s 5th annual literary festival next month.
The festival is open to the public and will be held Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the college’s Elizabeth City campus.
Symay Rhodes, a member of the nationally ranked poetry slam team Verb Benders, will give keynote remarks. Following Rhodes’ speech will be a reception where attendees can meet the poet.
Another highlight of the event will be the release of COA’s annual literary and visual arts publication “Estuaries.” For more information about this publication, visit albemarle.edu/estuaries.
The writing workshops will feature several topics, including “Design Your Own Hero and/or Villain,”; “Writing With Irony: Using Irony to Advance Authors”; and “Writing Skills: What Did He Look Like?” The panel will be led by local authors Ganelle Sutton, Jim Goar and Ahmaya Rivera.
“Five years ago, I had the vision to organize an event celebrating the region’s authors and COA’s student voices, while providing an opportunity to celebrate literature,” said COA Assistant English Professor Dr. Josh Howell. “Since the literary festival’s inception, we have hosted two poet laureates and two regionally known storytellers.
Howell also noted that while the festival will be held in person at COA-Elizabeth City, it will be simulcast to all COA campuses.
“I am so excited that this is our fifth anniversary, and I hope we can continue to inspire a love of literature for our students and the greater community,” he said.