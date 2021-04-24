College officials said light turnout at a drive-in FAFSA event Saturday, April 17, at College of The Albemarle was partly because of a generally good track record this year for students making timely applications for student aid.
Staff from COA and also two financial aid staff from Mid-Atlantic Christian University were stationed at COA-Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help students or their parents complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA.
COA-Dare was also among the sites across the state that were selected for the event.
Four people came out to the Elizabeth City campus to take advantage of the help.
“We try to help families simplify the financial aid process,” said Angie Godfrey-Dawson, COA’s director of financial aid. “We’re here to help.”
The April 17 event was designed to provide advice and help for students or parents in completing the application for financial aid.
“They can always come in any time and we will help them,” Godfrey-Dawson said.
Many students have already applied for financial aid, she said. There is still time to apply, she said, but now is the time if you haven’t done so already.
Emily Meneely, financial aid administrator at MACU, said she was glad to help with the event.
“It’s a nice opportunity to help our community,” Meneely said.
Meneely said there are some sections of the FAFSA that can be complicated. The key, she said, is to take the process step-by-step.
Meneely joined Godfrey-Dawson in encouraging students to get their FAFSA completed.
Godfrey-Dawson said colleges want to support students in completing their applications. The event April 17 was designed to offer help in a way that would be safe in light of concerns about COVID-19.
“This is what we call a safe event,” she said.
Information about the drive-through FAFSA event was sent by COA to all high schools in the college’s seven-county service area. In addition, the state-level organizers of the event sent a post card to all high school seniors in North Carolina.
Godfrey-Dawson said a primary purpose of the event is getting out the message that it’s time to complete the FAFSA. It became available for fall 2021 on Oct. 1, 2020.