Rootie Roadster

PBS North Carolina’s Rootle Roadster Tour will stop in Elizabeth City during N.C. Potato Festival weekend May 19-21. The tour provides families with young children free playful learning experiences and PBS KIDS education resources, and includes demonstrations by community partners. The tour is made possible through a Preschool Development Grant B-5 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and PBS North Carolina.

 Image courtesy

Museum of the Albemarle

Along with PBS North Carolina and the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families, Museum of the Albemarle is looking forward to the North Carolina Potato Festival weekend when PBS North Carolina’s Rootle Roadster Tour will stop in Elizabeth City.

The tour will open on Friday, May 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., focusing on families with exceptional children. Registration for the free event is required. Families can visit Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families’ Facebook page to register.

Tags