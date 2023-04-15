PBS North Carolina’s Rootle Roadster Tour will stop in Elizabeth City during N.C. Potato Festival weekend May 19-21. The tour provides families with young children free playful learning experiences and PBS KIDS education resources, and includes demonstrations by community partners. The tour is made possible through a Preschool Development Grant B-5 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and PBS North Carolina.
Along with PBS North Carolina and the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families, Museum of the Albemarle is looking forward to the North Carolina Potato Festival weekend when PBS North Carolina’s Rootle Roadster Tour will stop in Elizabeth City.
The tour will open on Friday, May 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., focusing on families with exceptional children. Registration for the free event is required. Families can visit Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families’ Facebook page to register.
The evening will provide families with educational screening for children younger than 5, and providers will be on hand to conduct sensory activities and answer questions from parents.
On Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and again on Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Rootle Roadster Tour will be open for families to enjoy during its visit to Elizabeth City and the North Carolina Potato Festival.
The Rootle Roadster provides families with young children free playful learning experiences and PBS KIDS education resources, and includes demonstrations by community partners. The activities and takeaways align with literacy, physical, sensory, social-emotional and STEM curricula. Spread the word and gather your family and friends to enjoy this free family event that allows for fun play in a learning environment.
The PBS North Carolina Rootle Roadster Tour is made possible through a Preschool Development Grant B-5 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and PBS North Carolina. Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families and other community partners will be on hand during the tour’s visit, providing information on local resources.
The Rootle Roadster Tour, NCDHHS, Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families, and Museum of the Albemarle are planning for everyone who attends, rain or shine, to have a Rootle-Rif-Fic Time while learning and discovering what the community has to offer for families with young children.
Lori Meads is the education curator at Museum of the Albemarle.