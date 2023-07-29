...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected. In addition, overnight heat index values in the
urban areas are not expected to drop below the lower to mid
80s tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning.
For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 8
PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
In May, Museum of the Albemarle was officially designated as one of eight stops on the Moonshine & Motorsports Trail. The sites document North Carolina’s rich and exciting history of moonshine making and stock car racing.
Shown is Dixieland Speedway’s new logo. Museum of the Albemarle’s celebration of its designation as one of eight sites on North Carolina’s Moonshine & Motorsports Trail will conclude with a visit to the speedway the evening of Friday, Sept. 8.
In May, Museum of the Albemarle became a part of the Moonshine & Motorsports Trail that celebrates two exciting and rich parts of North Carolina’s history: the making of moonshine and stock car racing.
The effort to bring more attention to this unique history was part of the state budget Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law in 2021. As part of the budget, a total of eight locations across the the state of North Carolina were designated as stops on the Moonshine & Motorsports Trail.