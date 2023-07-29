In May, Museum of the Albemarle became a part of the Moonshine & Motorsports Trail that celebrates two exciting and rich parts of North Carolina’s history: the making of moonshine and stock car racing.

The effort to bring more attention to this unique history was part of the state budget Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law in 2021. As part of the budget, a total of eight locations across the the state of North Carolina were designated as stops on the Moonshine & Motorsports Trail.

  