...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Tuscan rice salad on a bed of arugula can be substituted for farro, couscous, or orzo vegetable salads that contain gluten.
I often have a variety of dietary issues to consider when I cater events. Most are medical such as gluten, nut, or dairy allergies, but many are aversions that cause me to omit key ingredients for optimum flavor.
I recently had the pleasure of creating meals for both the Walpole Society and Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration and had to contend with many dietary issues for each group. Instead of making individual servings for specific needs as I did with the first event, I decided the second time to make dishes that would suit everyone’s needs and make the preparation easier.
The second meal also had to be set out at room temperature on platters, which is another factor to consider when menu planning. I often serve farro, couscous, or orzo vegetable salads but those all contain gluten. So I substituted rice, and for this course the outcome was wonderful. Many requests came in for my Tuscan rice salad on a bed of arugula, so I am sharing it today.
I did make a few adjustments from this recipe. One guest had an aversion to vinegar and tomato, so I tossed the salad with a dried herb and garlic seasoning and lemon-infused olive oil instead of the vinaigrette, and served the dressing on the side. I also omitted the almonds.
When preparing any food it is very important to season each ingredient with salt and pepper to taste, and season again once all are combined. Many home cooks do not add enough salt to dishes. Salt is key to both sweet and savory courses, but it must be added in very small amounts at a time and each time tasted, because once there is too much there is no going back.
It’s also important to remember that when dishes cook the salinity can intensify. I’ve learned by mistakes to retaste soups that have simmered for a few hours that have reduced and become too salty. But they can be fixed by adding unsalted stock, lemon juice, honey, or unsalted butter.
I have also learned the hard way that salts have very different intensities. Sea salt is far lest salty than kosher, and even brands vary dramatically.
This rice dish can be made with leftover rice and any vegetables you have on hand. As always, I encourage you to use ingredients you prefer. This week I have included my recipe for Tuscan rice salad. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Tuscan rice salad
Serves 6
Ingredients
• 1 cup red onion, diced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 cup asparagus, trimmed and cut into small pieces
• 1 cup zucchini, diced
• 1 cup summer squash, diced
• 1 yellow pepper, diced
• 1 cup French green beans, cut into small pieces
• Extra virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 2 cups long-grain white rice
• 1½ teaspoons salt
• 3 cups water
• 1 tablespoon butter or olive oil
• 1 cup green onion, diced
• 1 jar diced pimentos
• 1 cup sliced grape tomatoes, seasoned
• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
• 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Lemon vinaigrette
• ½ cup sliced almonds, optional
• Arugula
Preparation
1. For the vegetables, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine any combination of vegetables on a foil-lined sheet pan, reserving green onion, tomatoes, and pimento for later. Season and toss with olive oil and garlic. Roast for 10-15 minutes. Set aside.
2. While the vegetables roast, cook the rice. Add rice, butter, and salt to a medium heavy pan over medium heat. Pour in water and stir lightly. Bring to a boil and cover; cook for 20 minutes. Loosen rice from bottom of pan with a spatula and fluff with a fork.
3. Prepare the dressing and set aside.
4. Toss the warm rice with a third of the dressing and season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss the roasted vegetables, green onion, tomatoes, and pimentos into the rice. Add almonds and season to taste, sprinkle with parsley and basil. Serve on a bed of arugula and drizzle with additional dressing.
Lemon vinaigrette
Ingredients
• 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon oregano
• 1 clove minced garlic
• 1 tablespoon lemon zest
• 8 tablespoons lemon juice
• 8 tablespoons white wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoon honey
• 1 cup olive oil
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Preparation
Whisk all but oil, and slowly drizzle in and whisk oil to emulsify.
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.