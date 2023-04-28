Orr-Tuscan rice salad

Tuscan rice salad on a bed of arugula can be substituted for farro, couscous, or orzo vegetable salads that contain gluten.

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Orr

I often have a variety of dietary issues to consider when I cater events. Most are medical such as gluten, nut, or dairy allergies, but many are aversions that cause me to omit key ingredients for optimum flavor.

I recently had the pleasure of creating meals for both the Walpole Society and Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration and had to contend with many dietary issues for each group. Instead of making individual servings for specific needs as I did with the first event, I decided the second time to make dishes that would suit everyone’s needs and make the preparation easier.