...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Art Club at College of The Albemarle, Green Saves Green and Albemarle Family YMCA want to see what you saw.
The club, environmental group and local Y are hosting a community-based art project this month they’re calling “What I Saw” inspired by the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind the COA campus.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to enjoy a walk on the trail and then create a watercolor painting of what they saw. The paintings can be dropped off anytime this month at Arts of the Albemarle, where they’ll be featured in a “What I Saw” exhibit.
Then on April 28, a panel of judges will review the submissions and choose the top three that “best represent the trail,” a press release states.
According to the release, the COA Art Club, Green Saves Green and Albemarle Family YMCA came up with the “What I Saw” project as a way “to celebrate the arts while also recognizing the beauty of the new trail.”
Free watercolor kits are available at COA’s front desk in Building AE Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; AoA’s front desk Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and at the front desk at the YMCA on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.