Growing up in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dana Conner always loved animals, particularly the horses that she would both ride and sketch.
That early love of wildlife inspires Conner’s art today.
When she’s not styling hair as a cosmetologist in Chesapeake, the Moyock resident is painting pastels of wildlife. Her works are heavily influenced by the wild horses, crabs and birds near her home and the nearby Outer Banks.
Conner believes pastels really capture the true essence of her subjects.
“I love realism,” she said.
Conner often bases her artworks on photographs.
“I find a picture that speaks to me, and I take off with it,” she said.
For animal and wildlife subjects close to home, Conner takes her own photographs. But for paintings of more rare animals like baby tigers and lions she relies on photos she either purchases or gets from copyright-free sources.
“I would love to go on a safari and get my own photos,” Conner said.
Because she finds animal eyes mesmerizing, Conner said painting them is her favorite part of her work.
While she would sketch horses as a young girl, Conner credits her brother, who is a comic book artist, for encouraging her in 2012 to start drawing again as an adult.
Conner said she prefers chalk pastels for her work. She taught herself how to work with chalk pastels and began using them in 2017.
“They are faster,” said Conner. “I don’t have to wait for a drying time.”
Conner said she completes commissioned works, and many people request pastel paintings of their own pets.
Conner recently was a featured artist at the Arts of the Albemarle. Her work is available at both AoA and Southland on Caratoke Highway in Moyock near the Virginia border.
“I have an attachment to every piece I have,” she said. “I get a little ready-eyed when I sell them.”
For more information about Conner and her art visit her Facebook, Instagram or website at artbydanaconner.com.