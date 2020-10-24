A 75-year-old retiree is not the first image that comes to mind when you hear the words “state record holder” and “athlete” in the same sentence.
But Larry Cooke is both.
Cooke, a retired educator and college administrator, recently won gold medals in both the 50-meter dash and softball throw events in this year’s North Carolina Senior Games competition. He also managed to break existing state records in both events.
Cooke’s performance in this year’s games was no fluke.
According to Ashely Lamb, coordinator of the Albemarle Senior Games — the area competition where senior athletes qualify to compete in the state games — Cooke won a gold medal in the N.C. Senior Games’ softball throw and a silver medal in the 50-meter dash in 2018. He also won the gold in softball throw and a bronze medal in the 50-meter dash in 2016.
For a guy who describes himself as a recovering couch potato, athletic success in the Senior Games took some work.
“I’d been inactive for a couple of years when I decided to work myself back in fair shape and participate in the Senior Games,” Cooke said. “I’m sort of a lazy trainer — one who runs short races so I don’t wear out my knees.”
Cooke, who likes to run sprints to stay in shape, said he’s enjoyed competing in the local Senior Games since his mid-60s. The Albemarle Senior Games annually bring together senior athletes from Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
To compete, athletes must be at least 50 years old and be a North Carolina resident. Competitions are held in a large array of events between March and May and athletes finishing first, second and third move on to the North Carolina Senior Games.
“I found my comfort level in 100 meters, 50 meters and softball throw,” Cooke said. “I hold the state record in two age groups: 66-69 and the 75-79 in the softball throw.”
Like everything else, this year’s Senior Games competition was altered by the pandemic. Instead of going to Raleigh and competing in person, athletes had to complete their events at home virtually.
“You had a time frame to complete your event instead of going to the Raleigh-Durham area where these events are usually held across several sites,” Cooke said. “You could get help, someone to time you and help with any measurements that might be related to your sport.”
Comittees of volunteers worked with local game coordinators to plan a virtual competition for just about every sport that would’ve been played in person, Lamb said.
After completing their events, athletes submitted information about their performance to a review committee through Google Sheets and then waited to see how they stacked up against other competitors. Cooke was one of 26 participants in the games’ Virtual State Finals this year, according to Lamb.
“The North Carolina Senior Games typically has over 3,000 participants annually,” she said. “For the past few years, we’ve had about 250 qualifiers and around 50 Albemarle Senior Games participants attend.”
Cooke credits his success in the Senior Games to his regular exercise routine at the Albemarle Family YMCA, his participation in healthy competitions against other local senior athletes, and the joy he gets from pushing his 75-year-old body to excel.
He applauds the Senior Games for offering a full spectrum of activities in sports and the arts. He said the competitions are an incredible display of will power and skill that shatter stereotypes of what senior citizens are capable. He’s been impressed by those he competes against.
“When we go to the state level, Raleigh, you see familiar faces, people dedicated to (competition),” he said. “It’s cool to see guys that still get out there and still have some skills to dribble and shoot. I admire the guys who are fast on the track.”
After years of watching other seniors meet their personal fitness goals, Cooke recommends younger adults strive to remain active beyond their high school or college years. Having mobility and strength and a higher energy level allow you to do so many more things, he said.
And don’t think the joy of competition is just for younger people, Cooke said. He’s already thinking about next year’s games.
“Guys younger than me are pretty fast so I think they will break the 50-meter record, maybe even next year,” Cooke said.