Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week that he has appointed two Currituck residents to the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees.
Cooper reappointed Paul O’Neal of Coinjock as a member at-large. Vice president of Towne Insurance and a former county commissioner, O’Neal has served on the COA Board of Trustees since 2000. During that time, O’Neal has served as co-chair of the Finance Committee and as a member of the Executive Committee.
Cooper appointed Dr. Emily Jane Walker of Coinjock, also as a member at-large. Walker is a staff pharmacist at Walmart Pharmacy and Colonial Pharmacy in Coinjock. She was previously an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Villa named to Oregon State U Scholastic Honor Roll
Justin J. Villa a sophomore from Elizabeth City studying kinesiology, was named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for the winter 2021 semester at Oregon State University. To make the list, students had to compile a 3.5 grade-point average and take at least 12 hours of graded work.
Moore named to Gettysburg’s Dean’s list for fall 2020
Harrison Moore of Elizabeth City was named to the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor list for the fall 2020 semester. To make the list, students have to have a quality-point average of 3.6 or higher.
White, Woolard, Edwards join honor society
East Carolina University students Dylan White of Edenton and Noah Edwards and Sandra Woolard of Elizabeth City recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society.
Approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible.