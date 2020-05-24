The 1st Judicial District’s first-ever trial court coordinator for District Court judges has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award, the state’s top honor for civilians.
Marie Corbett was presented the Long Leaf Pine Award during a retirement luncheon held in her honor in February. Corbett, who worked a total of 41 years for the state court system, was recommended for the award by District Court Judge Eula Reid, one of the judges celebrating her at the Feb. 17 luncheon.
Also in attendance were other judges with whom Corbett worked over 33 years as trial court coordinator, numerous local attorneys, court officials, family and friends. The judges praised Corbett for her “expert ability to organize, her attention to detail, knowledge of rules and regulations and pleasant attitude and demeanor,” according to a press release.
In addition to the Long Leaf Pine Award, the First Judicial District Bar also honored Corbett late last year with a proclamation and plaque in recognition for her long service to the court system.
According to the Nov. 1 proclamation signed by First Judicial Bar President Benjamin M. Gallop, Corbett began her career as an assistant clerk in the Pasquotank County Clerk of Superior Court’s office in 1978.
After working there for eight years, she was hired by then Chief District Court Judge John T. Chaffin to be his administrative assistant in 1986. She was subsequently promoted to become the 1st Judicial District’s first-ever trial court coordinator, serving in the post for 33 years until her recent retirement.
As trial court coordinator, Corbett developed and maintained the District Court calendaring system, described by the proclamation as “one of the most progressive, efficient, and user-friendly” in the state judicial system.
The 1st Judicial District Bar also praised Corbett’s work ethic, saying she “literally does the job of two people.” It also praised her working relationship with everyone interacting with the court system.
“Marie has always been kind, courteous, and helpful to the public, attorneys, clerks, law enforcement officers, magistrates, state and county agencies, and her judges with the emphasis being on ‘her judges,’” the proclamation reads.
The First Judicial District Bar also said Corbett’s retirement would “leave a void in our hearts and court system.”
“Although we will mourn Marie’s absence, we wish for her and her family in her next stage of life, nothing but the best that humanity and God have to offer,” the proclamation reads.
According to the press release, Corbett is enjoying retirement in Weeksville with her husband, Wayne.