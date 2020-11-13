Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... BERTIE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... CHOWAN COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... WEST CENTRAL PASQUOTANK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... PERQUIMANS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 500 AM EST FRIDAY. * AT 752 PM EST, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REPORTED NUMEROUS CLOSED ROADS ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING. BETWEEN 3 AND 6 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WINDSOR, HERTFORD, AULANDER, WINFALL, RYLAND, LEWISTON WOODVILLE, POWELLSVILLE, ROXOBEL, COLERAIN, ROCKYHOCK, VALHALLA, TYNER, BELVIDERE, SNUG HARBOR, BURGESS, CHAPANOKE, MIDWAY, KELFORD, ASKEWVILLE AND MOUNT GOULD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&