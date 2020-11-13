Corinth Baptist
Corinth Baptist Church will host a screening of the film, “Overcomer,” as part of its Fall Harvest Community program Saturday at 5 p.m. Hotdogs and popcorn will be included and there will be drawings for free turkey meals.
Berea Baptist
Berea Baptist Church will host its All Wrapped Up Craft Vendor Fair outside Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Admission is free. Masks are encouraged.
New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church will host its Thanksgiving service Sunday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m. The service will be a drive-in service and livestreamed on Facebook Live.
Newbegun UMC
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 28th annual pie sale at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 1209 McPherson St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: Stacy Small at 330-2247.
Trinity UMC South Mills
Trinity United Methodist Church of South Mills will host a Luminary and Tolling of the Bells service on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m. The outdoor event in front of the church will be open to the public.
Thy Kingdom Come
Thy Kingdom Come Ministry hosts prayers for racial and social justice on Facebook Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Edenton First Assembly
Edenton First Assembly of God, in cooperation with Convoy of Hope, hosts food giveaway events at 1201 W. Queen St., Edenton, every Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m. Food is given away on first-come, first-serve basis.