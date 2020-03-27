- Journey Christian will host a drive-in worship service at 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Sunday at 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to come as you are but to stay in their car. Pastor Emmett Murphy will be preaching on the topic: “The Christian’s response to the coronavirus.”
- Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management is encouraging agencies or individuals with unused personal protective equipment they don’t need right now to donate it to help health care workers and first responders actively responding to COVID-19. Donations of surgical masks, N95 respirators, PAPRS/CAPRS gloves, Cavi wipes, gowns, face shields, hand sanitizer, safety goggles, disinfectant and cleaning supplies can be made to emergency management. To arrange a pickup time, email Logan Nash at nashl@co.pasquotank.nc.us or Christy Saunders at saundersc@co.pasquotank.nc.us.