A story in the Lifestyles section of our weekend edition on the Perquimans Art League’s new photo essay on Albemarle Senior Athletes included the wrong contact information for senior citizens who wish to participate. To make an appointment to have your photo taken, call Harbor Images at 252-331-7718 or email harborsnaps@gmail.com .
