A Currituck County resident recently placed third in a national public speaking contest that included competitors from 11 states.
Cayden Lowe, a member of Currituck County 4-H, competed in the virtual Horse Public Speaking category of the Communications competition at the Western National Invitational.
Lowe represented North Carolina in the competition which included 13 youth from 11 states. Lowe won Gold medals at the 2020 district and state NC 4-H Public Speaking Contest with her presentation “Coming back with Confidence,“ and qualified to compete at the National Invitational Contest.
Because both the 2020 district and state competitions were conducted virtually, participants also had to master new technologies in order to prepare and present their 5-12 minute presentation for judging.
H2OBX team wins Plunge costume award
A team from Currituck County helped Special Olympics of North Carolina raise nearly $125,000 during the recent Plunge in Place virtual fundraising event.
Damian Dondero and Team H2OBX Waterpark of Powells Point not only participated but won the best costume prize for the event held between Jan. 1 and Feb. 26.
Traditionally, Polar Plunges to benefit Special Olympics of North Carolina take place across the state in lakes, pools and even the ocean. Because of the pandemic, however, participants in this year’s event were allowed to choose a water source for their plunge and capture it on video.
An event to celebrate the fundraiser and award prizes to the top participants was held Feb. 27. Besides best costume, other prizes awarded included those for best student plunge, most creative plunge, best Special Olympics of North Carolina athlete plunge and highest fundraiser.
Donations can still be made throughout March toward the Plunge in Place to help reach the overall fundraising goal.
Moore named to Gettysburg dean’s list
Harrison Moore of Elizabeth City was named to the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. To qualify, students at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, college must attain a quality grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.