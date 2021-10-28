Currituck County 4-H'ers had their moment to shine in state and local competitions this month.
Cayden Lowe won her fourth consecutive Public Speaking Gold Medal at the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio.
Lowe, whose presentation was titled, "Coming Back with Confidence," also won Gold medals at the 2021 District and State NC 4-H Public Speaking Contest, and the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championships. She will represent North Carolina 4-H at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup in Louisville, Kentucky, in November.
Nine members of the Currituck County 4-H Sharpshooters also fared well during the 2021 NC 4-H Shooting Sports Tournament held Oct. 9 at the Millstone 4-H Center in Ellerbe.
Kilynn Brinkley, Jacob Murray and Chloe Fredrick placed 1st in the small bore pistol team competition, with Brinkley placing 4th overall, Fredrick 9th overall and Murray 11th overall. Emma Solly placed 4th in the individual pistol competition and 10th overall.
The Senior Rifle Team (open sight), consisting of Brinkley, Fredrick and Solly, placed 3rd in the team competition, with Fredrick scoring 5th overall.
In the Junior Division, Addison Murray placed 2nd in the individual Rifle Open Sight competition and 5th overall.
Evan Bedsole also won a Gold Medal at the 2021 NC 4-H Outcooking Cooking Competition. He competed in the 11- to 13-year-old chicken grilling category with his “Honey Sriracha Chicken'' recipe. Bedsole earned the opportunity to compete at the state competition by winning first place at the Northeast District Outdoor Cooking Contest in the summer.
Six 4-H'ers also were honored during the 2021 Poultry Show held in conjunction with the Currituck County Farm Festival on Oct. 2. Youth participating in the show were judged on their knowledge about poultry as well as how well they handled their two chickens in the showmanship portion of the event. The chickens were judged on body structure and development.
In the Cloverbuds division (youth ages 5-7), Emmett White and Laurel Peele received a blue ribbon.
In the Junior Class (youth ages 8-10), Jenna Peele placed first, Caleb Minton placed 2nd and Karleigh Meads placed third.
In the Senior Class (youth ages 14-18), Sailor Peele placed first.
In the category judging which 4-H'er raised the best chicken, Jenna Peele had the first-place and grand champion bird. Sailor Peele's chicken finished second, Karleigh Meads' chicken finished third and Caleb Minton's bird finished fourth.
Five locals make UMGC Dean's List
Five local residents were named to the Dean's List for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland. The students included Justin Tarr and Laura Pate of Camden, Kevin Skarson of Elizabeth City, Jessica Parker of Currituck, and Ryan Perry of Moyock. To be eligible for the list, students had to earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Hill earns travel marketing credential
CAMDEN — Sarah Hill, director of the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center chairwoman of the Camden County Tourism Development Authority, recently completed the three-year Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a travel marketing professional. Hill, who helps promote travel and tourism in Camden, and assists on events like Paddle for the Border, Dismal Day and the Camden Heritage Festival, was among 60 STS Marketing College graduates in the Class of 2020 announced last month.
Moore-Bridges earns Governor's Award
Cindy Moore-Bridges, an employee in correctional housing with the N.C. Department of Public Safety, was one of 39 recent recipients of the 2021 Governor's Awards for Excellence, the highest honor a state employee may receive for their service to the public. Moore-Bridges, an Elizabeth City resident, was one of three state workers to win the award in the Human Relations category.