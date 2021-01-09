CURRITUCK — The Currituck Chamber of Commerce has named Beach House Flooring & Tile Co. and Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill its Small Businesses of the Year for 2020.
Both businesses were among the 13 area companies and individuals that recently received Chamber of Commerce Awards for their business activity or community involvement over the past year.
Beach House Flooring was named the Chamber’s Small Business of the Year in the 10 or fewer employees category. Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill was named Small Business of the Year in the 10 or more employees category.
Normally, the Chamber of Commerce Award winners would have been honored at the Chamber’s annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony. That ceremony had to be canceled, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To honor this year’s honorees, the Chamber announced the awards on its social media pages and then presented each honoree with their award individually. Sponsors of this year’s awards included the Chamber, College of The Albemarle’s Small Business Center and the Currituck County Department of Tourism.
Besides the two Business of the Year Award honorees, other winners included:
• Corporate Community Service Award: Rose & Womble Realty
• Most Attractive Business: Outer Banks West KOA
• Non-Profit of the Year: SAD-SAC Foundation, Inc.
• Regional Citizen of the Year: Donna Stewart
• Currituck Citizen of the Year: Wilson Snowden
• President’s Awards: Albemarle Home Care & Hospice; Jersey Mikes Subs; Currituck Lawn Care, LLC; and Built to Last Outdoor Furniture
• Tourism Business of the Year: Morris Farm Market
• Tourism Individual of the Year: Edward Ponton.
ECSU retirees donate $300 to Food Bank
The Elizabeth City State University Retirees Association recently presented its annual donation to Food Bank of the Albemarle. Presenting the check were Dr. Velma Blackmon, president, and Vivian S. Key, treasurer. Accepting the $300 donation was Brian Gray, the Food Bank’s communications and volunteers manager.
“In this most unprecedented year, we are honored to continue a tradition we began several years ago,” Blackmon said during the presentation. “During the pandemic, we have seen the lifeline the Food Bank has been for many in our community.”
Eley joins staff at Twiford Funeral Homes
Twiford Funeral Homes recently announced that Presley L. Eley IV has joined its funeral staff as a preneed funeral consultant. Eley received a mortuary science degree from Tidewater Community College and is licensed in North Carolina and Virginia. He worked for funeral firms in eastern North Carolina before moving into the planning side of the funeral business.
Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, Eley currently lives in Tyner with his wife and daughters. He is a member of Open Door Church.
Hartmann named to SRU dean’s list
Slippery Rock University has announced that Keelan Hartmann of Moyock has been named to its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify, students must have an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and earn at least 12 newly attempted credits.