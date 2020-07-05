The board of advisers of the Currituck-Dare Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving needs in Currituck and Dare counties and will be awarded from the foundation’s community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $1,000.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals.
Applications became available online on June 26 and the deadline for submitting an application is July 28. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying.
Funds are awarded by the board of the Currituck-Dare Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand impact in our community,” said Loismary Hoehne, CDCF board president. “We are excited to partner with our local nonprofit community to continue supporting Currituck and Dare counties.”
For more information, contact Anne Sorhagen at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or 910-202-6727 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.